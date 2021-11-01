DH Toon | Learn timing from Virat Kohli!

DH Toon | Learn timing from Virat Kohli!

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 01 2021, 08:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 09:01 ist
Illustration by Sajith Kumar

A livid India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday hit back at "spineless trolls" who attacked Mohammed Shami's religion after the team lost to Pakistan in its inaugural T20 World Cup game and said targetting people for their faith is "the most pathetic thing" to do.

Shami, who endured an off day in India's 10-wicket defeat, was trolled on Instagram for his Muslim identity.

