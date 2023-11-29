Dravid, right man for the job

The former India captain had taken the team to the top of the ICC rankings in all three formats, reached the finals of both the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) and the 50-over World Cup and the semifinals of the 2022 T20 World Cup. In between there was a small matter of winning the Asia Cup as well. But without an ICC silverware, his stint didn’t have the desired ending. Or so it seemed until the Board of Control for Cricket in India, after a lengthy parley with Dravid, announced the extension of his contract on Wednesday. And just like that Dravid has got another shot at redemption. Another chance to set some records straight.