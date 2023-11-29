Dravid, right man for the job

Bengaluru: Caroline Wozniacki, the Danish woman tennis professional, spent a total of 71 weeks as the World No. 1 while finishing 2010 and 2011 as the No. 1 player on the WTA rankings. However, it wasn’t until 2018 that the now 33-year-old won her only Grand Slam to date, at the Australian Open. All the weeks spent at the top of the rankings meant something but without a Grand Slam, tennis’ ultimate prize, her career didn’t have an exclamation point. When Rahul Dravid’s two-year contract as the head coach of the Indian men’s team ended with the last ball of the World Cup final on November 19, it felt somewhat similar. There was a sense of emptiness.
The former India captain had taken the team to the top of the ICC rankings in all three formats, reached the finals of both the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) and the 50-over World Cup and the semifinals of the 2022 T20 World Cup. In between there was a small matter of winning the Asia Cup as well. But without an ICC silverware, his stint didn’t have the desired ending. Or so it seemed until the Board of Control for Cricket in India, after a lengthy parley with Dravid, announced the extension of his contract on Wednesday. And just like that Dravid has got another shot at redemption. Another chance to set some records straight.
Period of extension
While there is no clarity over his contract period yet, it’s safe to assume that it would extend at least until next year’s T20 World Cup to be hosted jointly by West Indies and the US in June. It was also not surprising that the main support staff of Vikram Rathour (batting coach), Paras Mhambrey (bowling coach) and T Dileep (fielding coach) have also been retained for an unspecified period.
Given the family man that he is and lucrative offers from IPL franchises, it did come as a bit of a surprise that Dravid agreed to an extension but the logic behind the collective decision (BCCI included) wasn’t lost on anyone.
Over the last two years, through highs and lows, Dravid has built a solid core that is now working like a well-oiled machine. There’s a strong camaraderie and shared vision towards which each member, playing or non-playing, is working selflessly.
The way India led the World Cup campaign, until it imploded in spectacular fashion in the final, was a reflection of clarity of thought and role for each player. There is also a sense of security and gratitude among players who were backed through thick and thin.
This culture wasn’t built in a day. A team that looked like pulling in different directions in the aftermath of Virat Kohli’s phased resignation as skipper of all three formats, has come together as a tight unit under Rohit Sharma’s leadership which has seen exhilarating highs and depressing lows. And it was only apt that the Rahul-Rohit combine continue for some more time as the team embarks upon some marquee events.
First major assignment
Coincidentally, Dravid’s first major assignment in his extended term in office is a full-fledged tour of South Africa, starting December 10. The Karnataka stalwart’s first major away series was also South Africa where the team suffered losses in both Tests and ODIs. As a captain, it was under Dravid that India had won their first Test in the rainbow nation and as a coach, he now has a second chance to win a series for the first time. It’s the only major Test-playing nation where India haven’t won a Test series yet.
This will be followed by a five-Test series at home against England whose Bazball approach will face a stern Test on Indian pitches against the likes of R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav among others. Winning these two aforementioned series (seven Tests put together) will be crucial to stay in the race for a place in the WTC final.
Then comes the T20 World Cup in June. An ICC title has evaded India since the 2013 Champions Trophy victory in England. Since that triumph, India have lost five finals and four semifinals of different ICC tournaments across formats. While, on one side, that shows India’s consistency in multiple team events, lack of a trophy is a millstone around their neck that weighs heavier with each such setback. Can Dravid and his wards end the agonising wait?