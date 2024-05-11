England's James Anderson to retire from Tests after Lord's match

London: England's James Anderson will retire from Test cricket after the first match of the series against West Indies at Lord's this year, he said on Saturday, ending a 21-year career in which he became the most successful ever pace bowler.

The 41-year-old has taken 700 test wickets, behind only Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Australia's Shane Warne (708) on the all-time list.

Having made his debut for England at Lord's in 2003, Anderson will finish his illustrious career at the same ground his 188th test, two weeks shy of his 42nd birthday.

"It's been an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I've loved since I was a kid. I'm going to miss walking out for England so much," Anderson said in a statement.