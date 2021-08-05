England's Jofra Archer out of T20 World Cup and Ashes

England's Jofra Archer out of T20 World Cup and Ashes

The ECB said in a statement that scans last week on the currently sidelined 26-year-old's right elbow had revealed he had suffered a recurrence of a stress fracture

AFP
AFP, Nottingham,
  • Aug 05 2021, 18:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2021, 20:03 ist
England's Jofra Archer. Credit: AFP File Photo

England fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss both the Twenty20 World Cup and the Ashes series in Australia after the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Thursday he had been ruled out for the rest of the year with an elbow injury.

The ECB said in a statement that scans last week on the currently sidelined 26-year-old's right elbow had revealed he had suffered a recurrence of a stress fracture.

"In response to these findings, he has been ruled out for the rest of the year and will miss the current LV Insurance Test series against India, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 and the Ashes series in Australia," the ECB statement added.

