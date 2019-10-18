First-ever girls' cricket tournament organised in J&K

First-ever girls' cricket tournament was organised in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. The tournament was organised by Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University.

The girls seemed excited for the match as it was happening for the first time in their state.

One of the girls said, "We should not discriminate between girls and boys. We expect that in future, we will also get opportunity to play for national and international tournaments."

Girls from all over state participated in tournament including Sunderbani and Nowshera sectors of Rajouri district.