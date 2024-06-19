Focus on batters as India look to seal series

Among the Indian batting lot, the onus will be on Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh. Expectations remain high from the young brigade - all in their early 20s with 20-something ODIs under their belt - to bring in their free flowing brand of cricket. Never the one to shy away from shouldering responsibility, Harmanpreet, however, has made little noise with the bat of late. While not yet in the zone of ‘alarming’, an innings of 39 being the highest in her previous nine outings, doesn’t instill confidence in the ranks. All eyes, therefore, will be on the skipper to see if she can dust away the rust.