Ex-Aus spinner Stuart MacGill kidnapped, then released

Former Australia spinner Stuart MacGill kidnapped, then released, say New South Wales police

The incident took place on April 14 when he was bundled into a car and driven to a remote location, after which he was assaulted and threatened with a firearm

PTI
PTI, Sydney,
  • May 05 2021, 16:37 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 16:37 ist
Former Australia leg-spinner Stuart MacGill (L). Credit: AFP File Photo

 

Former Australia leg-spinner Stuart MacGill was allegedly kidnapped from his home in Sydney and then released after an hour-long ordeal last month, New South Wales police said on Wednesday.

Quoting Australian police, the country's media reported that four men were detained in connection with the alleged kidnapping following a raid.

The incident took place on April 14 when he was bundled into a car and driven to a remote location, after which he was assaulted and threatened with a firearm.

"I know it was only an hour that he was held but it would have been a horribly frightful hour to endure," NSW Police superintendent Anthony Holton was quoted as saying by the local media.

In a press release, New South Wales state police said an incident was reported to them on April 20.

The statement said "detectives from the robbery and serious crime subsequently commenced an investigation and four men -- aged 27, 29, 42 and 46 -- were arrested" in the early hours of Wednesday.

The police said the kidnapping was financially motivated.

"He was seen as someone that they could get money from, although no money was paid prior to him being released."

MacGill, a former leg-spin bowler, ended his international career with 208 wickets in 44 Test matches for Australia between 1988 and 2008.

His stint in top-flight was overshadowed by fellow Australian great Shane Warne, who is second on the list of all-time leading wicket takers in Test cricket.

The 50-year-old MacGill retired from cricket in 2008

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Australia
Sydney
sports
Cricket

What's Brewing

Meet the headmaster tackling Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy

Meet the headmaster tackling Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy

BJP president JP Nadda visits violence hit Bengal

BJP president JP Nadda visits violence hit Bengal

Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd consecutive term

Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd consecutive term

New Zealand leader Ardern plans to marry in summer

New Zealand leader Ardern plans to marry in summer

Global vaccine crisis is ominous for climate change

Global vaccine crisis is ominous for climate change

Canadian Gurudwara transforms into vaccination centre

Canadian Gurudwara transforms into vaccination centre

DH Toon | IPL suspended, survival games to continue

DH Toon | IPL suspended, survival games to continue

 