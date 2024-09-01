Four from Karnataka, including Samit, in U-19 squad

Samit, a pace-bowling all-rounder, is currently playing for Mysore Warriors in the ongoing KSCA Maharaja T20 trophy in Bengaluru. While he has had an underwhelming season with the bat so far, having made 82 runs from seven innings, he had put on show his talent earlier this year in the Cooch Behar Trophy where he played a pivotal role in Karnataka's maiden title triumph in the event.