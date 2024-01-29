Gabba, Hyderabad thrillers the perfect advertisement for Test cricket

Hyderabad: Test cricket has been under pressure amid the growing popularity of lucrative T20 leagues around the world but the longest format could not have given itself a bigger boost with two thrilling finales to box office matches in Brisbane and Hyderabad on Sunday.

With T20 franchises potentially becoming players' primary employers, and most boards finding test cricket financially not viable, the format's future remains a concern for the purists.

But they will have a spring in their step after West Indies stunned Australia in Brisbane and, hours later, England staged a stunning comeback against India in Hyderabad.

With all-rounders Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers opting to play franchise cricket instead, West Indies picked seven uncapped players for the two-test series Down Under where they had last won a test in 1997.

World Test Championship winners Australia had prevailed in a little over two days in Adelaide and a series sweep at Brisbane looked a formality with the hosts a perfect 11-0 in day-night matches.