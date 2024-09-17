Gowtham, More excluded from Ranji probables

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Cricket Association's Senior selection committee has chosen to extricate themselves from some names of old and inject the Ranji Trophy side with a string of young names, while still holding onto decent experience in their ranks.
Although this was just the list of 36 probables released late on Monday night, the names made evident that the selectors are going for young legs and resultant dynamism.
In comparison to last year’s probables’ list, twelve members have been swapped out, most notably K Gowtham, Ronit More and more.
The new faces have made it to the large group based on their performances in the BCCI age-group tournament with the likes of Samit Dravid, Samarth Nagaraj, Smaran R, Kurthik Krishna, Jasper EJ etc.
Karnataka, who last won a Ranji title a decade ago, will also want the India internationals in their midst to come good because given that the international season is ramped up this season, they will only get as many chances to dole out their wares for Karnataka.
Mithila Vinod was named skipper of the Karnataka side for the BCCI Under-19 Women’s T20 Trophy to be held in Chennai from October 1 to 5.
Ranji Trophy (probables):
Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh M Krishna, Vidwath Kaverappa, Manish Pandey, Vyshak V, Nikin Jose SJ, Smaran R, Kishan S Bedare, Aneesh KV, Sharath Srinivas (wk), Sujay Sateri (wk), Kruthik Krishna (wk), Koushik V, Vidyadhar Patil, Abhilash Shetty, Venkatesh M, Shreyas Gopal, Hardik Raj, Shubhang Hegde, Rohit Kumar AC, Dheeraj J Gowda, Mohsin Khan, Shashikumar K, Adhoksh Hegde, Shikhar Shetty, Yashovardhan Parantap, Vishal Onat, Jasper EJ, Samit Dravid, Karthikeya KP, Samarth Nagaraj, Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Chethan LR, Abhinav Manohar. Coach: Yere Goud. Bowling coach: Mansur Ali Khan. Fielding coach: Shabarish P Mohan. Manager: A Ramesh Rao.
Under-19 women’s (team):
Mithila Vinod (captain), Sloka Veerahyndhavi (wk), Shreya S Chavan (wk), Bhavika Reddy, Vandita K Rao, Reema Fareed, Tejashwini BG, Lavanya Chalana, Srinithi P Rai, Aditi Bakka, Deeksha J Honushree, Veda Varshini, Harshitha R, Rimjhim Shukla, Deeksha CD. Coach: Rakshitha Krishnappa. Manager: Saba Siddique. Physiotherapist: Pooja S.
Published 16 September 2024, 18:44 IST