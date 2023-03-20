Gujarat Giants elect to bat against UP Warriorz

Gujarat Giants win toss against UP Warriorz, elect to bat

The Giants made one change in the squad from the previous game bringing in Monica Patel in place of S Meghana

Gujarat Giants team. Credit: IANS Photo

Gujarat Giants have won the toss and elected to bat against UP Warriorz in a Women's Premier League (WPL) match, here on Monday.

The Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz are fielding an unchanged side.

The last time the teams clashed, Grace Harris gave a commanding performance with the bat, propelling Warriorz to victory at DY Patil Stadium.

Teams:

Gujarat Giants XI: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sushma Verma (wk), Ashwani Kumari, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwer, Monica Patel,

UP Warriorz XI: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

