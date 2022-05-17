Harrison to step down as ECB chief executive next month

England cricket chief executive Tom Harrison will step down in June after more than seven years in the role, the country's board said in a statement on Tuesday.
Clare Connor, who is currently Managing Director of England Women's Cricket, is set to take over when Harrison leaves until a permanent successor has been appointed, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) added.
"It has been a huge honour to be CEO of the ECB for the past seven years," Harrison said, adding that the last two years in the role had been challenging.
"But we have pulled together to get through the pandemic, overcome cricket's biggest financial crisis, and committed to tackling discrimination and continuing the journey towards becoming the inclusive, welcoming sport we strive to be.
"I have put everything into this role, but I believe now is the right time to bring in fresh energy to continue this work."
Harrison's decision comes amid plenty of churn in English cricket in the wake of a 5-0 Ashes hammering.
All-rounder Ben Stokes has been appointed as the new captain of the test team, replacing Joe Root, and former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum was named head coach in the longest format.
