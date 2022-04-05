Hazlewood unlikely to be available for RCB before April 12 game

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood hasn't joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore team bubble for IPL 15 yet and is unlikely to be available for at least another week.

Hazlewood, who was a part of the Australian squad for the recent Pakistan series, will join the franchise in the next couple of days and will undergo a mandatory three-day quarantine before being available for selection.

"Hazlewood would be joining the team in the next couple of days," an IPL source told PTI on the condition of anonymity. "Unlike others, he didn't directly link up with his franchise post the Pakistan series. He has taken a short break due to personal reasons."

The Australian players are supposed to be available after April 6. Had Hazlewood completed his quarantine by then, he could have played the game against the Mumbai Indians on April 9.

Since Hazlewood will take another few days to arrive, however, the likely match for which he could be available post the completion of his quarantine is the one against the Chennai Super Kings on April 12.