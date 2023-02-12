Warner to be replaced after Nagpur defeat?

Head may replace Warner in Delhi Test after Nagpur defeat: Reports

Sources close to the Australian team confirmed those discussions were continuing after Warner's double failure in the first Test

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 12 2023, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2023, 12:54 ist
Australia's aspiration to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy suffered a big blow after the visitors lost the Nagpur Test by an innings and 132 runs inside three days on Saturday. Credit: AFP Photo

Smarting from a humiliating defeat in the series-opening first Test against India in Nagpur, Australia may replace struggling David Warner with off-spin all-rounder Travis Head in the second match in New Delhi starting February 17, Australian media reported on Sunday.

Australia's aspiration to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy suffered a big blow after the visitors lost the Nagpur Test by an innings and 132 runs inside three days on Saturday.

Also Read | India-Aus: It will come down to fine margins

Seasoned opener Warner's poor form in the subcontinent continued as he got out for 1 and 10 in the two innings as Australia struggled to get a good start and were bowled out for 91 in the second essay, their lowest total in India.

"Sources close to the Australian team confirmed those discussions were continuing after Warner's double failure in the first Test," reported Sydney Morning Herald'

It further added that left-arm finger spinner Matt Kuhnemann also has a "chance" to make his Test debut in New Delhi after being summoned to India as a replacement for reserve leg-spinner Mitch Swepson.

Swepson is returning home for the birth of his child.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

David Warner
Travis Head
Sports News
Australia
India vs Australia

What's Brewing

‘Ghosting,’ ‘orbiting': Guide to modern dating terms

‘Ghosting,’ ‘orbiting': Guide to modern dating terms

Media slate 'uncomprehending' Aus after Nagpur loss

Media slate 'uncomprehending' Aus after Nagpur loss

DH Toon | Govt's V-Day 'moo've

DH Toon | Govt's V-Day 'moo've

Gambling on canines

Gambling on canines

Where are the stories of women?

Where are the stories of women?

Plate up, eat right, not less

Plate up, eat right, not less

Step into the starry night

Step into the starry night

Olive Ridley nests give hope to K'taka fishermen

Olive Ridley nests give hope to K'taka fishermen

Donning a new form: Bengaluru’s underworld

Donning a new form: Bengaluru’s underworld

Can ChatGPT write a better novel than I can?

Can ChatGPT write a better novel than I can?

 