<p>Indian cricket team’s wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson recently drew an unusual but striking comparison between his adaptability on the field and veteran actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohanlal">Mohanlal’s</a> versatility in cinema.</p><p>During a conversation with cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar on the sidelines of the ongoing Asia Cup tournament, Sanju was asked about his preferred batting position as he has been frequently been tossed up and down the order. </p><p>Instead of answering directly, he began by referencing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/cinema-has-no-boundaries-mohanlal-on-dadasaheb-phalke-honour-3737815">Mohanlal’s recent honour, the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award</a>.</p><p>“Our Lalettan, Mohanlal, you know the actor from Kerala? He was recently given one of the country’s highest recognitions. He has been entertaining audiences through cinema for nearly four decades,” Samson said. </p><p><strong>Watch video</strong></p>.<p>Amused but curious about the direction of the conversation, Manjrekar prompted Samson to connect the dots. The cricketer then explained, “I have been playing for India for almost ten years now. I can’t restrict myself to being just the ‘hero’. At times, I must take up different roles, whether as a villain, a joker, or anything the team needs. Why can’t I be a good villain too?”</p>.Asia Cup 2025 | Despite stumbles and fumbles, India enter final after win over Bangladesh.<p>The light-hearted exchange ended on a humorous note when Manjrekar accidentally referred to Samson as “Mohanlal.” Samson quickly quipped, “I am Sanju Mohanlal Samson,” breaking into a smile.</p>.<p>This is not the first time Sanju has expressed admiration for Mohanlal. A few years ago, he had gifted the legendary actor a Rajasthan Royals jersey when he took charge as the team’s captain. Mohanlal, in turn, congratulated him and wished him success.</p>.<p>Interestingly, Sanju’s comments mirror Mohanlal’s own career trajectory. Known for his versatility, the actor has recently taken on complex, grey-shaded roles such as Khureshi-Ab’raam/Stephen Nedumpally in Lucifer.</p>.<p>Yet, in the early years of his career, Mohanlal was equally celebrated for his powerful portrayals of antagonists.</p><p>Sanju has also been kind of a 'floater' in the Indian batting order with him having batted at the top of the tree, in the middle order and as low as No.8.</p><p>Samson’s analogy highlights how both cricket and cinema demand constant reinvention, depending on the role and situation.</p>