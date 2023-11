Ahmedabad: Defending champions England were eliminated from the 50-overs World Cup following their 33-run defeat by Ashes rivals Australia on Saturday.

Australia posted 286 all out with Marnus Labuschagne (71) topscoring for them after the five-time champions were put into bat.

England managed 253 in reply to slump to their sixth defeat in seven matches and stay rooted to the bottom of the points table.