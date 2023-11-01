I am enjoying my batting but I am not swinging my bat mindlessly: Rohit Sharma

However the Indian opener reminded every one that he is not just going out there and swinging his arms, saying he always has team requirement and match-situation in mind.

"I am enjoying my batting but obviously keeping in mind the team and the situation. It is not like that I have to go and swing my bad mindlessly - I have to use it (the bat) well, have to play well and get the team in good situations - that is my mindset," Rohit said ahead of contest against Sri Lanka.

"The scoreboard is zero when I open, I have to set the tone for the game. I have the advantage, you can call it, that I am opening the batting and there is no pressure of (a fallen) wicket. When you have to start you can play fearlessly but then last game we were put under pressure in the powerplay, we lost three wickets."

Rohit said the team's thumping win in the Asia Cup final over Sri Lanka, and the fact that it was the same opponent which they had beaten in the 2011 World Cup final to lift the trophy, would have no bearing on the contest here on Thursday.

"In this World Cup we have seen a lot of games, I would not call it an upset because every team here is to win games. Every team is trying to beat the other team so at no point you can think that this is a cakewalk for us.