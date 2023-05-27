I made few technical changes ahead of NZ T20 series after T20 WC, says Shubham Gill

In the midst of a golden run, Shubman Gill feels working on specific technical areas and a minor tweak before a T20 series in New Zealand post the T20 World Cup in Australia, has worked wonders for his game.

For the record, Gill wasn't picked for the global event in 2022 as the Rahul Dravid coached team went with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli as its No. 1, 2 and 3 in the batting line-up.

Gill, who has been panned for his strike-rate during earlier editions of IPL, has confirmed an 'Orange Cap' with 851 runs and three hundreds in the 16th edition, which has taken Gujarat Titans to its second successive IPL final.

Also Read: Gill’s blistering ton flattens Mumbai as Gujarat enter final

On Friday, Gill sent Mumbai Indians bowling attack on a leather-hunt, hitting 129 off 60 balls as Titans comfortably won the second Qualifier by 62 runs.

"From the last West Indies tour (2022), I think I have shifted a gear, I got injured before the last IPL but I have been working on my game. I have worked on a few areas and made technical changes ahead of the NZ series after the T20 World Cup," he said at the post-match presentation.

Three hundreds in a single IPL edition is only second to Virat Kohli's four in the year 2016 when RCB last played the finals. The former skipper had scored 973 runs, which is still a record.

"I think this was probably my best innings so far in the IPL," the 23-year-old Punjab man said.

Asked how he deals with the expectations, Gill said: "Expectations are something that follow you outside the ropes, but once you step on the field it is all about trying how to contribute for the team."

Gill said starting well is the key for him to score big.

"For me, it is playing ball to ball, over to over. The over where I hit three sixes gave me the momentum to go big. That's when I realised it could be my day.

"It was a good wicket to bat on as well. Not a conscious decision, you keep inventing as a batter but for me the belief is more important. I am coming off a good international season as well. Had a good season last time as well. When I start well, I feel confident I can score well."