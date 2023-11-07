Ibrahim Zadran's historic first World Cup ton takes Afghanistan to 291/5 against Australia

Azmatullah Omarzai smacked two sixes and a four to make an 18-ball 22 to provide Afghanistan with much-needed impetus in the middle overs. He was dismissed by Adam Zampa (1/58) who now has 20 wickets in the World Cup so far. Towards the end, Rashid Khan, who perhaps did not bowl at all during the lead-up to this contest, hammered a quickfire 35 not out off 18 balls (2x4s, 3x6s).