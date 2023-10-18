News Shots
LIVE

LIVE
ICC World Cup 2023, New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live: Kiwis face England-beaters in aim to remain unbeaten

Track the live coverage of match no 16 between New Zealand and Afghanistan at Chennai's M A Chidambaram Stadium, with DH!
Last Updated 18 October 2023, 07:26 IST

06:2118 Oct 2023

New Zealand face England-beaters Afghanistan aiming to keep their unbeaten run intact

Afghanistan's upset win over defending champions England has given the side a new stature and New Zealand would underestimate Hashmatullah Shahidi's side at their own peril when the two sides clash in their World Cup match here on Wednesday.

While the Kiwis would look to keep their unbeaten run going in the tournament, Afghanistan, who shocked England by 69 runs, would be keen to create another big upset and put their campaign firmly on track in the showpiece event.

06:2118 Oct 2023

I try to operate according to what team wants to play: Latham on handling captaincy pressure

Back at the helm of affairs after Kane Williamson's injury, New Zealand captain Tom Latham on Tuesday said he always tried to operate according to what his team wanted to play.

Regular skipper Williamson returned to action on Friday after nearly five months, having nursed an ACL injury, before suffering a thumb fracture against Bangladesh that ruled him out again for a few matches.

(Published 18 October 2023, 07:26 IST)
