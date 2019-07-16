ICC T20 World Cup 2020: Fixtures, Venues and more

The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 will be held in Australia and is scheduled for later in the year- it will commence on October 18, 2020, with the final to be held on November 15, 2020.
There will be 12 teams participating in the main tournament, called as the 'Super 12's'. The top eight teams in the ICC rankings as of December 31, 2018 progress directly to the Super 12 stage, while the remaining couple in the top ten have to go through the first round of matches. The teams to qualify directly for the Super 12's are Pakistan, Australia, India, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan and defending champions, West Indies.
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, who were ranked 9th and 10th, have to play out the first round of matches in two groups along with six teams from the T20 Global Qualifier, scheduled to be held in late 2019.
The T20 Global Qualifier will consist of Zimbabwe and Ireland- the two Full Member nations will participate directly without having to play a qualifier to get to this stage. They will be joined by Scotland, Netherlands, Hong Kong and Oman, all of who participated in the first round of the 2016 T20 World Cup, and so directly participate in the global qualifier. In addition to these sides, eight teams from the regional qualifiers held in Africa, Americas, Asia, East Asia-Pacific and Europe will also be part of the T20 Global Qualifier. So in total, 14 teams will vie for six spots in the first round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2020.
These are the fixtures for the men's T20 World Cup 2020:
First Round
|Group A
|Group B
|Sri Lanka
|Bangladesh
|A2
|B2
|A3
|B3
|A4
|B4
Fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|18 October
|Sri Lanka vs A3
|Kardinia Park, Geelong
|18 October
|A2 vs A4
|Kardinia Park, Geelong
|19 October
|Bangladesh vs B3
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|19 October
|B2 vs B4
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|20 October
|A3 vs A4
|Kardinia Park, Geelong
|20 October
|Sri Lanka vs A2
|Kardinia Park, Geelong
|21 October
|B3 vs B4
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|21 October
|Bangladesh vs B2
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|22 October
|A2 vs A3
|Kardinia Park, Geelong
|22 October
|Sri Lanka vs A4
|Kardinia Park, Geelong
|23 October
|B2 vs B3
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|23 October
|Bangladesh vs B4
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
The top two teams from each group progress to the Super 12 stage, where they will be further divided into two groups.
Super 12's
|Group 1
|Group 2
|Pakistan
|India
|Australia
|England
|New Zealand
|South Africa
|West Indies
|Afghanistan
|Group A winner
|Group B winner
|Group B runner-up
|Group A runner-up
Fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|24 October
|Australia vs Pakistan
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|24 October
|India vs South Africa
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|25 October
|Group A winner vs Group B runner-up
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|25 October
|New Zealand vs West Indies
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|26 October
|Afghanistan vs Group A runner-up
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|26 October
|England vs Group B winner
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|27 October
|New Zealand vs Group B runner-up
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|28 October
|Afghanistan vs Group B winner
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|28 October
|Australia vs West Indies
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|29 October
|Pakistan vs Group A winner
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|29 October
|India vs Group A runner-up
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|30 October
|England vs South Africa
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|30 October
|West Indies vs Group B runner-up
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|31 October
|Pakistan vs New Zealand
|The Gabba, Brisbane
|31 October
|Australia vs Group A winner
|The Gabba, Brisbane
|1 November
|South Africa vs Afghanistan
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|1 November
|India vs England
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|2 November
|Group A runner-up vs Group B winner
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|2 November
|New Zealand vs Group A winner
|The Gabba, Brisbane
|3 November
|Pakistan vs West Indies
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|3 November
|Australia vs Group B runner-up
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|4 November
|England vs Afghanistan
|The Gabba, Brisbane
|5 November
|South Africa vs Group A runner-up
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|5 November
|India vs Group B winner
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|6 November
|Pakistan vs Group B runner-up
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|6 November
|Australia vs New Zealand
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|7 November
|England vs Group A runner-up
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|7 November
|West Indies vs Group A winner
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|8 November
|South Africa vs Group B winner
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|8 November
|India vs Afghanistan
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
After these fixtures are played, the top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals. The first semi-final will be held on November 11 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and the second one on November 12 at the Adelaide Oval. The final will then be held on November 15 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).