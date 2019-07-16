ICC T20 World Cup 2020: Fixtures, Venues and more

ICC T20 World Cup 2020: Fixtures, Venues and more

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 16 2019, 13:28pm ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2019, 14:07pm ist
Source: ICC T20 World Cup's official Twitter handle

The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 will be held in Australia and is scheduled for later in the year- it will commence on October 18, 2020, with the final to be held on November 15, 2020.

There will be 12 teams participating in the main tournament, called as the 'Super 12's'. The top eight teams in the ICC rankings as of December 31, 2018 progress directly to the Super 12 stage, while the remaining couple in the top ten have to go through the first round of matches. The teams to qualify directly for the Super 12's are Pakistan, Australia, India, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan and defending champions, West Indies. 

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, who were ranked 9th and 10th, have to play out the first round of matches in two groups along with six teams from the T20 Global Qualifier, scheduled to be held in late 2019.

The T20 Global Qualifier will consist of Zimbabwe and Ireland- the two Full Member nations will participate directly without having to play a qualifier to get to this stage. They will be joined by Scotland, Netherlands, Hong Kong and Oman, all of who participated in the first round of the 2016 T20 World Cup, and so directly participate in the global qualifier. In addition to these sides, eight teams from the regional qualifiers held in Africa, Americas, Asia, East Asia-Pacific and Europe will also be part of the T20 Global Qualifier. So in total, 14 teams will vie for six spots in the first round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2020.

These are the fixtures for the men's T20 World Cup 2020:

First Round

Group A Group B
Sri Lanka Bangladesh
A2 B2
A3 B3
A4 B4

Fixtures

Date Match Venue
18 October Sri Lanka vs A3 Kardinia Park, Geelong
18 October A2 vs A4 Kardinia Park, Geelong
19 October Bangladesh vs B3 Bellerive Oval, Hobart
19 October B2 vs B4 Bellerive Oval, Hobart
20 October A3 vs A4 Kardinia Park, Geelong
20 October Sri Lanka vs A2 Kardinia Park, Geelong
21 October B3 vs B4 Bellerive Oval, Hobart
21 October Bangladesh vs B2 Bellerive Oval, Hobart
22 October A2 vs A3 Kardinia Park, Geelong
22 October Sri Lanka vs A4 Kardinia Park, Geelong
23 October B2 vs B3 Bellerive Oval, Hobart
23 October Bangladesh vs B4 Bellerive Oval, Hobart

The top two teams from each group progress to the Super 12 stage, where they will be further divided into two groups.

Super 12's

Group 1 Group 2
Pakistan India
Australia England
New Zealand South Africa
West Indies Afghanistan
Group A winner Group B winner
Group B runner-up Group A runner-up

Fixtures

Date Match Venue
24 October Australia vs Pakistan Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
24 October India vs South Africa Perth Stadium, Perth
25 October Group A winner vs Group B runner-up Bellerive Oval, Hobart
25 October New Zealand vs West Indies Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
26 October Afghanistan vs Group A runner-up Perth Stadium, Perth
26 October England vs Group B winner Perth Stadium, Perth
27 October New Zealand vs Group B runner-up Bellerive Oval, Hobart
28 October Afghanistan vs Group B winner Perth Stadium, Perth
28 October Australia vs West Indies Perth Stadium, Perth
29 October Pakistan vs Group A winner Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
29 October India vs Group A runner-up Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
30 October England vs South Africa Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
30 October West Indies vs Group B runner-up Perth Stadium, Perth
31 October Pakistan vs New Zealand The Gabba, Brisbane
31 October Australia vs Group A winner The Gabba, Brisbane
1 November South Africa vs Afghanistan Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
1 November India vs England Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
2 November Group A runner-up vs Group B winner Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
2 November New Zealand vs Group A winner The Gabba, Brisbane
3 November Pakistan vs West Indies Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
3 November Australia vs Group B runner-up Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
4 November England vs Afghanistan The Gabba, Brisbane
5 November South Africa vs Group A runner-up Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
5 November India vs Group B winner Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
6 November Pakistan vs Group B runner-up Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
6 November Australia vs New Zealand Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
7 November England vs Group A runner-up Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
7 November West Indies vs Group A winner Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
8 November South Africa vs Group B winner Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
8 November India vs Afghanistan Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

After these fixtures are played, the top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals. The first semi-final will be held on November 11 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and the second one on November 12 at the Adelaide Oval. The final will then be held on November 15 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

ICC T20 World Cup
Comments (+)
 