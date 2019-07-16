ICC T20 World Cup 2020: Fixtures, Venues and more

The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 will be held in Australia and is scheduled for later in the year- it will commence on October 18, 2020, with the final to be held on November 15, 2020.

There will be 12 teams participating in the main tournament, called as the 'Super 12's'. The top eight teams in the ICC rankings as of December 31, 2018 progress directly to the Super 12 stage, while the remaining couple in the top ten have to go through the first round of matches. The teams to qualify directly for the Super 12's are Pakistan, Australia, India, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan and defending champions, West Indies.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, who were ranked 9th and 10th, have to play out the first round of matches in two groups along with six teams from the T20 Global Qualifier, scheduled to be held in late 2019.

The T20 Global Qualifier will consist of Zimbabwe and Ireland- the two Full Member nations will participate directly without having to play a qualifier to get to this stage. They will be joined by Scotland, Netherlands, Hong Kong and Oman, all of who participated in the first round of the 2016 T20 World Cup, and so directly participate in the global qualifier. In addition to these sides, eight teams from the regional qualifiers held in Africa, Americas, Asia, East Asia-Pacific and Europe will also be part of the T20 Global Qualifier. So in total, 14 teams will vie for six spots in the first round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2020.

These are the fixtures for the men's T20 World Cup 2020:

First Round

Group A Group B Sri Lanka Bangladesh A2 B2 A3 B3 A4 B4

Fixtures

Date Match Venue 18 October Sri Lanka vs A3 Kardinia Park, Geelong 18 October A2 vs A4 Kardinia Park, Geelong 19 October Bangladesh vs B3 Bellerive Oval, Hobart 19 October B2 vs B4 Bellerive Oval, Hobart 20 October A3 vs A4 Kardinia Park, Geelong 20 October Sri Lanka vs A2 Kardinia Park, Geelong 21 October B3 vs B4 Bellerive Oval, Hobart 21 October Bangladesh vs B2 Bellerive Oval, Hobart 22 October A2 vs A3 Kardinia Park, Geelong 22 October Sri Lanka vs A4 Kardinia Park, Geelong 23 October B2 vs B3 Bellerive Oval, Hobart 23 October Bangladesh vs B4 Bellerive Oval, Hobart

The top two teams from each group progress to the Super 12 stage, where they will be further divided into two groups.

Super 12's

Group 1 Group 2 Pakistan India Australia England New Zealand South Africa West Indies Afghanistan Group A winner Group B winner Group B runner-up Group A runner-up

Fixtures

Date Match Venue 24 October Australia vs Pakistan Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 24 October India vs South Africa Perth Stadium, Perth 25 October Group A winner vs Group B runner-up Bellerive Oval, Hobart 25 October New Zealand vs West Indies Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 26 October Afghanistan vs Group A runner-up Perth Stadium, Perth 26 October England vs Group B winner Perth Stadium, Perth 27 October New Zealand vs Group B runner-up Bellerive Oval, Hobart 28 October Afghanistan vs Group B winner Perth Stadium, Perth 28 October Australia vs West Indies Perth Stadium, Perth 29 October Pakistan vs Group A winner Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 29 October India vs Group A runner-up Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 30 October England vs South Africa Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 30 October West Indies vs Group B runner-up Perth Stadium, Perth 31 October Pakistan vs New Zealand The Gabba, Brisbane 31 October Australia vs Group A winner The Gabba, Brisbane 1 November South Africa vs Afghanistan Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 1 November India vs England Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 2 November Group A runner-up vs Group B winner Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 2 November New Zealand vs Group A winner The Gabba, Brisbane 3 November Pakistan vs West Indies Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 3 November Australia vs Group B runner-up Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 4 November England vs Afghanistan The Gabba, Brisbane 5 November South Africa vs Group A runner-up Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 5 November India vs Group B winner Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 6 November Pakistan vs Group B runner-up Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 6 November Australia vs New Zealand Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 7 November England vs Group A runner-up Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 7 November West Indies vs Group A winner Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 8 November South Africa vs Group B winner Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 8 November India vs Afghanistan Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

After these fixtures are played, the top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals. The first semi-final will be held on November 11 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and the second one on November 12 at the Adelaide Oval. The final will then be held on November 15 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).