ICC T20 World Cup | Bangladesh vs Scotland LIVE: BAN lose two early wickets in chase
updated: Oct 17 2021, 22:02 ist
Bangladesh take on Scotland in match 2 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. Stay tuned to DH for live updates
21:56
BAN 25/2 after 6 overs.
Sharif to bowl the sixth over.
5.1Sharif to Rahim, WIDE! Short ball fired down the leg side.
5.1Sharif to Rahim, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Rahim pushes the ball to cover for a single.
5.2Sharif to Shakib, an appeal for LBW, fuller ball on middle and leg stump, the ball raps on the pads, the umpire gives that as NOT OUT, the Scotland skipper takes the review and the review shows that the ball is pitching outside the leg stump.
5.3Sharif to Shakib, 1 run, full ball on off stump, SHakib plays the ball to the leg side for a single.
5.4Sharif to Rahim, no run, good length ball on off stump, Rahim plays the ball to the off side.
5.5Sharif to Rahim, no run, good length ball on middle and leg stump, Rahim plays the ball to mid-on.
5.6Sharif to Rahim, no run, good length ball on middle and leg stump, Rahim works the ball to the on side.
21:50
BAN 22/2 after 5 overs.
Davey to bowl the fifth over.
4.1Davey to Rahim, a big appeal for LBW as the ball raps on the pads, the umpire gives that as not out, the Scotland skipper takes the review and the review shows that the ball is missing the stumps.
4.2Davey to Rahim, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg stump, Rahim flicks the ball to the leg side for a single.
4.3Davey to Shakib, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Shakib works the ball to the leg side for a single.
4.4Davey to Rahim, no run, good length ball on off stump, Rahim works the ball to the fielder at backward point.
4.5Davey to Rahim, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Rahim guides the ball to square-leg for a run.
4.6Davey to Shakib, no run, back of the length ball on off stump, Shakib gets an inside edge and the ball rolls to the leg side.
21:44
BAN 19/2 after 4 overs.
Wheal to bowl the fourth over.
3.1Wheal to Shakib, no run, full ball wide of off stump, Shakib hits the ball to cover.
3.2Wheal to Shakib, 1 run, short ball on off stump, Shakib pulls and sends the ball to square-leg for a single.
3.3Wheal to Das, WICKET! CAUGHT! Slow good length ball on middle stump, Das steps out and drives the ball on the up, the ball flies straight to Munsey at mid-off and Munsey makes no mistakes in completing a good catch.
Liton Das c Munsey b Wheal 5(7)
Mushfiqur Rahim walks out to bat.
3.4Wheal to Rahim, no run, good length ball on off stump, the ball raps on the pads and there is an appeal but the ball has taken a thick inside edge.
3.5Wheal to Rahim, 1 run, full ball on middle stump, Rahim works the ball behind square on the leg side for a single.
3.6Wheal to Shakib, no run, full ball on off stump, Shakib plays the ball to the fielder at short mid-wicket.
21:35
BAN 17/1 after 3 overs.
Sharif to bowl the third over.
2.1 Sharif to Shakib, 1 Leg Bye, full ball on leg stump, the ball raps on the pads and goes to the leg side, Shakib takes a single.
2.2Sharif to Das, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Das dabs the ball through backward point for a single.
2.3Sharif to Shakib, no run, good length ball on off stump, Shakib works the ball to backward point.
2.4Sharif to Shakib, FOUR! Short of the length ball around leg stump, Shakib picks the length early and works the ball behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
2.5Sharif to Shakib, no run, back of the length ball on leg stump, Shakib steps out and swings his bat but fails to hit the ball.
2.6Sharif to Shakib, 1 run, good length ball around off stump, the ball comes back in, the ball takes inside edge and goes to the leg side, Shakib takes a single.
21:27
Welcome back for the second half of the chase. The players and the umpires are back on the field.
21:22
Scotland post a score of 140/9 in their 20 overs 🏏
19.1Mustafizur to Greaves, no run, slow full ball wide of off stump, a swing and a miss from Greaves.
19.2Mustafizur to Greaves, WICKET! CAUGHT! Slow good length ball on leg stump, Greaves hits the ball high in the air, Shakib at deep backward square-leg takes a good catch.
Chris Greaves c Shakib b Mustafizur 45(28)
Sharif walks out to bat.
19.3 Mustafizur to Davey, WICKET! CLEAN BOWLED! Slow good length ball on off stump, Davey goes for a big shot but fails to connect, the ball hits the off stump and the off stump is uprooted. Davey b Mustafizur 8(5)
Bradley Wheal walks out to bat
Mustafizur is on a hattrick.
19.4Mustafizur to Wheal, 1 run, full ball on middle stump, Wheal works the ball to mid-wicket for a single.
19.5Mustafizur to Sharif, SIX! Short ball on middle stump, Sharif swings and sends the ball soaring over square-leg for a maximum!!!
19.6Mustafizur to Sharif, 2 runs, full ball on middle and leg stump, Sharif works the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
21:07
SCO 131/7 after 19 overs.
Saifuddin to bowl the nineteenth over.
18.1Saifuddin to Greaves, WIDE! Full ball bowled down the leg side.
19. 1Saifuddin to Greaves, 1 Leg Bye, full ball on leg stump, the ball raps on the pads and goes to the leg side, Greaves takes a single.
18.2Saifuddin to Davey, 1 run, full ball on middle stump, Davey hits the ball down the ground for a single.
18.3Saifuddin to Greaves, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Greaves edges the ball to cover for a single.
18.4Saifuddin to Davey, 1 run, back of the length ball on off stump, Davey hits the ball to extra cover for a single.
18.5Saifuddin to Greaves, 1 run, full ball on leg stump, Greaves hits the ball down the ground for a single.
18.6Saifuddin to Davey, SIX! Full ball on middle and leg stump, Davey swings and sends the ball cleanly over long-on fence.
21:00
SCO 119/7 after 18 overs.
Taskin to bowl the eighteenth over.
17.1Taskin to Watt, WICKET! CAUGHT! Slow full ball wide of off stump, Watt hits the ball high the air, the ball has the height but not the distance and the man in the deep takes a good catch.
Mark Watt c Soumya Sarkar b Taskin Ahmed 22(17)
Josh Davey walks out to bat.
17.2Taskin to Greaves, FOUR! Short and wide. Greaves waits and cuts the ball through backward point for a boundary,
17.3Taskin to Greaves, SIX! Short ball on middle stump, Greaves moves to the leg side and plays a shot to send the ball over third-man for a maximum!!!!!
17.4Taskin to Greaves, FOUR! Full ball on off stump, Greaves makes room and powers the ball through extra cover for a boundary.
17.5Taskin to Greaves, 1 run, full ball on middle stump, Greaves digs the ball down to long-on for a single.
17.6Taskin to Davey, no run, yorker on off stump, Davey digs the ball out back to Taskin,
20:55
SCO104/6 after 17 overs.
Saifuddin to bowl the seventeenth over.
16.1Saifuddin to Greaves, 1 run, short ball on middle stump, Greaves pulls and sends the ball to square-leg for a single.
16.2Saifuddin to Watt, 1 run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, Watt goes for a wild slog, the bat takes the inside edge and goes around the corner, Watt takes a single.
16.3Saifuddin to Greaves, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Greaves sweeps the ball to fine-leg for a single.
16.4Saifuddin to Watt, no run, good length ball on off stump, Watt goes for a wild slog but fails to connect.
16.5Saifuddin to Watt, 1 run, full ball wide of off stump, Watt works the ball to square for a single.
16.6Saifuddin to Greaves, FOUR! Full ball wide of off stump, Greaves edges the ball wide of the fielder at short third-man for a boundary.
20:51
SCO96/6 after 16 overs.
Shakib to bowl the sixteenth over.
15.1Shakib to Greaves, 1 Leg Bye, good length ball on middle stump, Greaves tries a reverse hit but fails to connect, the ball raps on the pads and goes to the leg side Greaves takes a single.
15.2Shakib to Watt, SIX! Full ball on middle and leg stump, Watt plays a reverse hit for a maximum!!!
15.3Shakib to Watt, 2 runs, full ball on off stump, Watt hits the ball down the ground for a couple of runs.
15.4Shakib to Watt, no run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, Watt goes for a sweep shot but fails to connect.
15.5Shakib to Watt, 1 run, good length ball on middle stump, Watt plays the ball for a single.
15.6Shakib to Greaves, 1 run, good length ball on middle stump, Greaves works the ball to the leg side for a single.
20:45
SCO 87/6 after 15 overs.
Mustafizur to bowl the fifteenth over.
14.1Mustafizur to Greaves, 1 run, back of the length ball on off stump, Greaves the ball behind square on the off side for a single.
14.2Mustafizur to Watt, 2 runs, short ball on off stump, Watt slogs the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
14.3Mustafizur to Watt, FOUR! Back of the length ball wide of off stump, Watt stays back in the crease and powers the ball down to long-off for a boundary.
14.4Mustafizur to Watt, 1 run, slow back of the length ball wide of off stump, Watt makes room and hits the ball to the man at sweeper cover for a single.
14.5Mustafizur to Greaves, no run, short ball on middle stump, the ball raps on the pads and goes to the keeper.
14.5 Mustafizur to Greaves, WIDE! Short ball fired down the leg side.
14.6Mustafizur to Greaves, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Greaves pushes the ball to the off side for a single.
20:41
SC 77/6 after 14 overs.
to bowl the fourteenth over.
13.1 Mahedi toWatt, 1 run, back of the length ball on leg stump, Watt plays the ball to the leg side for a single.
13.2Mahedi to Greaves, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Greaves sweeps the ball to fine leg for a run.
13.3Mahedi toWatt, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Watt slogs the ball to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.4Mahedi to Greaves, SIX! Juicy full toss on off stump, Greaves plays a reverse hoit for a maximum!!!
13.5Mahedi to Greaves, 1 run, good length ball, Greaves works the ball for a single.
13.6Mahedi to Watt, 2 runs, full ball on middle stump, Watt plays the ball to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
20:37
SCO 65/6 after 13 overs.
Afif Hussain to bowl the thirteenth over.
12.1 Afif to Greaves, no run, full ball bowled wide of off stump,Greaves attempts a slog but fails to connect.
12.2Afif to Greaves, 1 run, short ball wide of off stump, Greaves cuts the ball to Shakib at deep point for a single.
12.3Afif to Watt, 1 run, short ball on middle and leg, Watt plays the ball to the man at short fine for a single.
12.4Afif to Greaves, 2 runs, good length ball on leg stump, Greaves plays the ball for a couple of runs.
12.5Afif to Greaves, FOUR! Full ball on middle stump, Greaves plays a reverse sweep for a boundary.
12.6Afif to Greaves, 2 runs, full ball on middle stump, Greaves steps out and works the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
20:31
SCO 55/6 after 12 overs.
Mahedi to bowl the twelfth over.
11.1Mahedi toGreaves, no run, good length ball on middle and leg stump,Greaves blocks the ball with a straight bat.
11.2Mahedi toGreaves, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg stump, Greaves pushes the ball wide of Mahedi and gets a single.
11.3Mahedi toMacLeod, WICKET! CLEAN BOWLED! Short ball around off stump,MacLeod makes room to cut the ball,MacLeod fails to cut the ball and the ball hits the top of the off stump.
MacLeod b Mahedi Hasan 5(14)
Mark Watt walks out to bat.
11.4 Mahedi to Watt, no run, good length ball on off stump, Watt works the ball to the leg side.
11.5Mahedi to Watt, 1 run, short ball on middle and leg stump, Watt plays the ball to fine leg for a single.
11.6Mahedi to Greaves, 1 run, full ball on middle stump, Greaves plays the ball to square-leg for a single.
20:24
SCO 52/5 after 11 overs.
Shakib to bowl the eleventh over.
10.1 Shakib to MacLeod, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg stump, MacLeod drives the ball down to long-off for a single.
10.2Shakib toBerrington, WICKET! CAUGHT! Full ball fired on middle and leg stump,Berrington steps out and hits the ball straight down the ground,Berrington has not hit the ball cleanly and the ball flies straight into the hands of the man at long-on.
Berrington c Afif Hossain b Shakib 2(5)
Michale Leask walks out to bat.
10.3 Shakib to Leask, no run, good length ball around off stump, Leask pushes the ball to cover.
10.4 Shakib to Leask, WICKET! CAUGHT! Full ball on off stump, Leask steps out and hits the ball straight to the man at long-off.
Leask c Mahmudullah b Shakib 0(2)
Christopher Greaves walks out to bat.
10.5 Shakib to Greaves, no run, good length ball on middle stump, Greaves hits the ball back to Shakib.
10.6 Shakib to Greaves, no run, back of the length ball on middle stump, Greaves goes back and hits the ball back to Shakib.
20:18
SC0 51/3 after 10 overs.
Mahedi to bowl the tenth over.
9.1 Mahedi to Macleod, no run, back of the length ball on off stump, Macleod goes back and blocks the ball.
9.2Mahedi to Macleod, no run good length ball on off stump, Macleod works the ball to the off side.
9.3Mahedi to Macleod, no run, fuller ball on middle stump Macleod pushes the ball back to Mahedi.
9.4Mahedi to Macleod, no run, good length ball on leg stump, Macleod plays the ball to mid-on.
9.5Mahedi to Macleod, no run, full ball on middle stump, Macleod drives the ball back to Mahedi.
9.6Mahedi to Macleod, 1 run, short ball on middle stump, Macleod plays the ball to the leg side for a single.
20:11
SCO 47/3 after 8 overs.
Mahedi Hasan to bowl the eighth over.
7.1Mahedi to Munsey, 1 run, back of the length ball on off stump, Munsey sweeps the ball to square-leg for a single.
7.2Mahedi to Cross, WICKET! LBW! Full ball on middle stump, Cross goes for a slog but fails to connect, the ball raps on the pads and there is a loud appeal from the bowler and the keeper, the umpire raises his finger and the batter has to depart.
Matthew Cross lbw b Mahedi Hasan 11(17)
Richard Berringtonwalks out to bat
7.3Mahedi toBerrington, 1 run, good length ball around leg stump,Berrington works the ball to the leg side for a single.
7.4Mahedi to Munsey, no run, full ball on middle stump, Munsey plays the ball to the leg side.
7.5Mahedi to Munsey, WICKET! CLEAN-BOWLED! Good length ball on middle stump, Munsey goes for a wild slog but fails to connect and the ball hits the stumps.
Munsey b Mahedi Hasan 29(23)
Calum MacLeodwalks out to bat.
7.6Mahedi to MacLeod, 1 run, good length ball on leg stump,MacLeod works the ball to square-leg for a single.
20:06
SCO 44/1 after 7 overs.
Shakib AL Hasan to bowl the seventh over.
6.1 Shakib to Munsey, 1 run, back of the length ball on off stump, Munsey hits the ball down to long-on for a single.
6.2Shakib to Cross, 2runs, slow full ball wide of off stump, Cross sweeps the ball behind square on the leg side for a couple of runs.
6.3Shakib to Cross, no run, full ball on middle and leg stump, Cross drives the ball to the fielder at extra cover.
6.4Shakib to Cross, 1 run, full ball wide of off stump, Cross sweeps and fetches a single.
6.5Shakib to Munsey, 1 run, short ball on leg stump, Munsey nudges the ball to the leg side for a run,.
6.6Shakib to Cross, no run, good length ball on middle stump, Cross makes room and hits the ball back to Shakib.
20:00
SCO 38/1 after 6 overs.
Mustafizur to bowl the sixth over.
5.1Mustafizur to Cross, no run, good length ball on middle stump, Cross swings his bat to hit the ball to the leg side but fails to connect.
5.2Mustafizur to Cross, FOUR! Short ball on middle stump, Cross waits and then pulls the ball to send it through short fine-leg for a boundary.
5.3Mustafizur to Cross, no run, full ball on off stump, Cross drives the ball to the fielder at mid-off.
5.4Mustafizur to Cross, 1 run, back of the length ball on middle and leg stump, Cross swings the bat and sends the ball to deep square-leg for a single.
5.4Mustafizur to Munsey, WIDE! Short ball fired way outside the line of off stump.
5.5Mustafizur to Munsey, SIX! WHAT A SHOT!!!!!!!! Full ball on off stump, Munsey swings his bat and sends the ball flying over long-on fence for a huge hit!
5.6Mustafizur to Munsey, 1 run, slow full ball on off stump, Munsey works the ball to sqyare-leg for a single.
19:49
SCO 26/1 after 5 overs.
Saifuddin to bowl the fifth over.
4.1 Saifuddin to Cross, no run, full ball on off stump, Criss digs the ball out to short third-man but gets no gap.
4.2Saifuddin to Cross, 1 Leg Bye, short ball on leg stump, the ball raps on the pads and goes to the leg side, Cross takes a single.
4.2Saifuddin to Munsey, WIDE! Short ball bowled down the leg side.
4.3Saifuddin to Munsey, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Munsey whacks the ball to mid-wicket for a single.
4.4Saifuddin to Cross, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg stump, Cross drives the ball down to long-off for another single.
4.5Saifuddin to Munsey, 2 runs, full toss wide of off stump, Munsey hits the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
4.6Saifuddin to Munsey, FOUR! Full ball wide of off stump, Munsey pumps the ball down to long-off for a boundary.
19:23
Right then the players make their way to the ground. The players and the match officials are lining up for the national anthems. First up is the national anthem of Scotland. Next is the national anthem of Bangladesh. The national anthems have been sung, time for live action!
19:10
Players to watch out for
Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh: The left-handed pacer enjoyed a good IPL season with Rajasthan Royals in which he picked 14 wickets from 14 innings. This season in international T20s, the pacer has picked 18 wickets from 10 games at an average of just 9.94. Theleft-arm pacer also holds the record for the best bowling figures for Bangladesh bowling in an ICCT20 World Cup game.Mustafizur is known for his pinpoint yorkers and variations in slower deliveries. Bangladesh’s success depends on his form with the ball.
Geroge Munsey, Scotland: Scotland’s opening batter is known for his big hits.In 2019, in a match between Scotland and the Netherlands, Munsey ripped apart Netherland’s bowling attack smashing 14 sixes and five fours en route to an unbeaten 127 from 56 deliveries.The fourteen maximums that Munsey hit, levelled him with Australian skipper Aaron Finch for the second-most sixes hit by a batter in a T20I inning. Munsey has 1383 T20 runs which he has scored at an average of 27.11 and a strike rate of 153.66.
Scotland:George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal
19:05
Captain quotes from toss
Mahmudullah, Bangladesh captain: We would like to bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, with plenty of runs, but we would like to chase it down, because of the dew. We would like to play the best cricket we can. We got three all-rounders.
Kyle Coetzer, Scotland captain:We were happy with either ways, we are good with batting first. You got to put runs on the board. There might be a bit dew around, but you got to bat well and deal with the pressure (in the second innings). We have everything covered.
19:03
Toss
Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
19:02
Pitch and conditions
The average first innings total at Al Amerat Cricket Ground is 151. Twenty-four games have been played onthis ground. Fourteen of those games have been won by the team batting second. The last T20 game played at this venue was between the UAE andKuwait could only manage 97/7 in 20 overs. If that match is considered as the template, to predict what the pitch could be like, then it could be a fairly balanced pitch with something for the batters and the bowlers.
A clear evening is expected for the match. The temperature would be around 28° C with a humidity level of around 52%.
19:01
Form Guide
Bangladesh: L-W-L-W-W
Scotland: L-W-L-L-W
18:58
Head-to-head
Matches played: 1
Scotland wins: 1
Bangladesh wins: 0
18:40
What can we expect from pitch at Al Amerat?
The average first innings total at Al Amerat Cricket Ground is 151. Twenty-four games have been played onthis ground. Fourteen of those games have been won by the team batting second.
18:39
In a statistic that may surprise some, Bangladesh and Scotland have locked horns only once before, with the Scots emerging victorious
18:38
Bangladesh look confident as they start T20 WC campaign against Scotland
Bangladesh and Scotland kickstart their ICC Men's T20 World Cup sojourn as the two teams lock horns in match 2 of Round 1 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.
