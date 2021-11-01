ICC T20 World Cup | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE: SL win toss and opt to bowl

England will be hoping to make it four wins from as many games when they face Sri Lanka in match 29 of the ICC T20 World Cup. A win against Sri Lanka will ensure a place in the semi-finals for the Eoin Morgan-led side. England have emerged as the team to beat in the World Cup, putting together a string of impressive performances. England have beaten defending champions West Indies followed by thumping wins over Bangladesh and old rivals Australia. Stay tuned for more updates
Sri Lankan players form a huddle. Final words from Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka. After a quick team chat, the Sri Lankan players disperse on the field. And out come Jos Buttler and Jason Roy the two English openers.
The players and the match officials are lining up on the field for the national anthems. First is the national anthem of Sri Lanka. Next is the national anthem of England. The national anthems have been sung. Time for cricket!
Teams
England:Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills
Sri Lanka:Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara
Captain quotes from toss
Dasun Shanaka: We will bowl first. The wicket looks better, dew might come in later. We're sticking with the same team. The youngsters will gain with this sort of experience. Batting has been a bit of a concern for us. We have the advantage of having played over here.
Eoin Morgan: We would have bowled as well. It's a different challenge tonight, change in conditions and against challenging opposition. We are playing the same team. Everyone has pulled well and are fresh. It's extremely important, we have played as a group and that's the way we will go.
Toss
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanka wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
Pitch Report
Looks like a standard Sharjah wicket, there's a nice sheen which means the ball will skid on. Decent sized boundaries all around. The pitch was watered last night. There is a bit in it for the bowlers as well, back of the length is the way to go,
Impact player for Sri Lanka
Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga took a hat-trick in the Super 12 match against South Africa and is the joint-leading wicket-taker in the tournament - with Shakib Al Hasan - with 11 scalps and is averaging just 10.54. His knock of 71 against Ireland showed that he is very handy batter lower down the order.
Impact player for England
Jos Buttler: England’s wicketkeeper batter destroyed the Australian bowling attack as he hammered 71 from 32 balls in the chase. Moreover, Buttler’s las four innings against Sri Lanka read 68*, 13, 73* and 66*. Buttler is in form and Sri Lankan bowlers need to come up with a plan to tackle him.
Deccan Herald’s Dream XI
Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kusal Perera, Eoin Morgan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Tymall Mills
T20 World Cup | Team Analysis: England vs Sri Lanka
Sri Lankafind themselves in a do or die situation. The team qualified for the ‘Super 12’ stage of the World Cup after winning all their games in the first round. The 2014 T20 World Cup champions beat Bangladesh in their first ‘Super 12’ match. But the Asians have since lost the plot, having been at the receiving end ofdefeats against Australia and South Africa. Nothing less than a win will do for Sri Lanka to keep their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals alive.
