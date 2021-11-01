ICC T20 World Cup | England vs Sri Lanka LIVE: SL win toss and opt to bowl

England will be hoping to make it four wins from as many games when they face Sri Lanka in match 29 of the ICC T20 World Cup. A win against Sri Lanka will ensure a place in the semi-finals for the Eoin Morgan-led side. England have emerged as the team to beat in the World Cup, putting together a string of impressive performances. England have beaten defending champions West Indies followed by thumping wins over Bangladesh and old rivals Australia. Stay tuned for more updates