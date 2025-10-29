<p>Hosts India will look for a spark of magic reminiscent of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's legendary knock eight years ago as they take on the mighty Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal at Navi Mumbai on Thursday (October 30). The match starts at 3pm local time.</p><p>Just like Kapil Dev's 175 not out against Zimbabwe in Turnbridge Wells in 183 that changed the landscape of Indian's men's cricket, Kaur's 115-ball 171 not out at Derby (England) in 2017 semifinal against Australia was seminal moment which catapulted women's cricket from the footnote to the headlines.</p><p>Kaur, who has largely misfired with the bat, would certainly look to draw from that brutal assault on Australia eight years ago for inspiration, as there is no doubt that India need something special to overcome their toughest opponent.</p>.ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India’s top order didn't take responsibility, says Harmanpreet Kaur after loss to SA.<p>A victory over the seven-time world champions would not only ignite India's campaign but also fuel belief that an elusive ICC crown is within reach.</p><p>India's campaign has been as taxing as it can be for a World Cup host, especially when the team had its back pressed firmly against the wall following three defeats on the trot, from which they fought back to find a place in the semifinals. But then they lost a key batter in Pratika Rawal to injury.</p><p>A lot would hinge on opener and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who has played a lead role in India’s pursuit for their maiden ICC World Cup title across formats with 365 runs at 60.83 with one century and two fifties, topping the batting charts with a dominant show in recent matches.</p>.Smriti Mandhana creates history with 1,000 runs in a year, crosses 5,000 in WODIs.<p>Despite forecasts of unseasonal rains, the pitch remains a batting haven and scoreboard pressure may not work as effectively on the chasing side.</p><p>If anything, Australia once again have been the epitome of performance and perfection.</p><p>There is hardly any other team which could match their skill-set or doggedness, but it all comes down to how good a team is on the day and Australia would know a plucky India give away nothing.</p><p>On Tuesday, while Alyssa Healy went through her drills to prove her fitness after missing matches against England and South Africa, Beth Mooney went through her training session which also included wicketkeeping practice.</p><p>While Healy looks on track to make her comeback in the semifinal, Australia would want their regular captain back in the middle who has struck centuries in each of her last two outings against Bangladesh and India.</p><p>The defending champions are chasing their record-extending eighth title in the tournament as Australia remains the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far. They had beaten India by three wickets when they met in the league stage.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>