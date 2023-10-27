ICC World Cup: Chills, thrills and more at green Chepauk

Where games and tournament campaigns appear lost, Pakistan have this incredible ability to script a turnaround from nowhere and pull off a miracle few would have imagined. South Africa, on the other hand, possess the unique skill to self destruct from a position of great strength. The 29,000-odd crowd at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here and the cricketing world almost witnessed that unfold before South Africa stunningly held their composure in a humdinger to edge home by one wicket.

For nearly 70 per cent of the game, South Africa looked to be in total control of the game. After bowling out Pakistan for a below-par 270, they were moving along decently in the chase when they imploded in stunning fashion with the finish line in sight. Anchoring the chase beautifully despite wickets kept falling around him, Aiden Markram (91, 93b, 7x4, 3x6) departed in the 41st over while attempting a big shot that left South Africa in a spot at 250/7.