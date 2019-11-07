Ind v Ban 2nd T20I: India opt to field in must-win game

PTI
PTI, Rajkot,
  • Nov 07 2019, 18:55pm ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2019, 18:59pm ist
An Indian team fans cheers waving the tricolour during the second T20 cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (PTI Photo)

India opted to field in the second T20 International against Bangladesh here on Thursday.

Both teams did not make any changes to their respective playing eleven.

Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 following their seven-wicket win in Delhi on Sunday.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma(captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah(captain), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain.

