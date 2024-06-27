Home
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Ind vs Eng Semi-Final: 5 batters to watch out for

Rohit-led Team India will face England in the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals in Guyana's Providence. Here we list five batters to watch out for in the semi-finals game.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 27 June 2024, 09:59 IST
Last Updated : 27 June 2024, 09:59 IST

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is known for his consistency and ability to score big runs and will be a vital cog in today's fixture. He will play a key role to take Team India into the T20 World Cup final.

Credit: PTI

Explosive opener for England Jos Buttler can take the game away with aggressive stroke play.

Credit: PTI

Team India's run-machine Virat Kohli is yet to deliver with the bat and is believed to regain his form by scoring big runs in today's fixture against England.

Credit: PTI

Harry Brook has impressed with his bat so far in the tournament. He has played some crucial runs for the team and is expected to continue his dream form against Team India as well.

Credit: PTI

Team India's dependable middle order batter Suryakumar Yadav is known for his strong technique and ability to score all around the ground. SKY is one of the players everyone will be keeping an eye on.

Credit: PTI

Published 27 June 2024, 09:59 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndiaT20 World CupEnglandICC T20 World CupIndia vs England

