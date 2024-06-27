Ind vs Eng Semi-Final: 5 batters to watch out for

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is known for his consistency and ability to score big runs and will be a vital cog in today's fixture. He will play a key role to take Team India into the T20 World Cup final.
Explosive opener for England Jos Buttler can take the game away with aggressive stroke play.
Team India's run-machine Virat Kohli is yet to deliver with the bat and is believed to regain his form by scoring big runs in today's fixture against England.
Harry Brook has impressed with his bat so far in the tournament. He has played some crucial runs for the team and is expected to continue his dream form against Team India as well.
Team India's dependable middle order batter Suryakumar Yadav is known for his strong technique and ability to score all around the ground. SKY is one of the players everyone will be keeping an eye on.
Published 27 June 2024, 09:59 IST