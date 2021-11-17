IND vs NZ 1st T20: Rohit, Yadav lead India to victory

IND vs NZ 1st T20: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav's blistering knocks lead India to victory

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 17 2021, 18:36 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 22:45 ist
India's Rohit Sharma (L) and teammate Suryakumar Yadav run between the wickets during the first Twenty20 cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur on November 17, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

After Rohit Sharma's brilliant knock of 48, Suryakumar Yadav took the lead to seal victory in the first T20I against New Zealand in Jaipur. The Kiwis had set a target of 165 which India chased at the loss of 5 wickets. Yadav played a stunning knock of 62.

India have handed debut match to Venkatesh Iyer, while Shreyas Iyer is back after missing the recent T20 World Cup.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj also made it to the playing XI.

For New Zealand, Mark Chapman, Todd Astle, Rachin Ravindra and Lockie Feruson are in for rested James Neesham, Kane Williamson, Ish Sodhi and Adam Milne.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Tim Southee (c), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult. 

