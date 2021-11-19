IND vs NZ 2nd T20: Rohit fires India to series win

IND vs NZ 2nd T20: Rohit's fifty fires India to series win

India made one change, bringing in Harshal Patel for Mohammad Siraj, while New Zealand made three changes

PTI, Ranchi,
  • Nov 19 2021, 18:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 23:02 ist
Rohit Sharma watches the ball after playing a shot during the 2nd T20 against New Zealand in Ranchi. Credit: AFP File Photo

India beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the second T20 International to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here on Friday.

Opting to bowl, India produced a decent bowling effort to restrict New Zealand to a modest 153 for six.

Harshal Patel shone bright with figures of 2 for 25, while veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (1/19), Axar Patel (1/26), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/39) and Deepak Chahar (1/42) picked up a wicket each.

Glenn Phillips (34 off 21), Martin Guptill (31 off 15) and Daryl Mitchell (31 off 28) were notable contributors for New Zealand.

India chased down the target with consummate ease with K L Rahul (65 off 49) and skipper Rohit Sharma (55 off 36) stitching 117 runs for the opening wicket.

India, thus, took a 2-0 lead in the series, having won the first match by five wickets in Jaipur.

Teams:

India Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel.

New Zealand: Tim Southee (C), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne and Trent Boult

