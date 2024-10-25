Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IND vs NZ second Test: 'Batters costing us at the moment,' says Morne Morkel

Morkel also lauded the Kiwis for coming to India with a plan in place, and showing they could adapt to conditions on the fly.
Roshan Thyagarajan
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 15:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2024, 15:54 IST
Sports NewsCricketNew ZealandMorne Morkel

Follow us on :

Follow Us