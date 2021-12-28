India 16/1 at stumps, lead South Africa by 146 runs

India 16/1 at stumps, lead South Africa by 146 runs

India bowled out South Africa for 197 in the final session with Mohammad Shami taking five wickets for 44 runs

PTI
PTI, Centurion,
  • Dec 28 2021, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2021, 22:17 ist
Lokesh Rahul. Credit: Reuters photo

India were 16 for one in their second innings at stumps on day three, leading South Africa by 146 runs in the first Test here on Tuesday.

India bowled out South Africa for 197 in the final session with Mohammad Shami taking five wickets for 44 runs in 16 overs.

The visitors had made 327 in their first innings.

India batted for six overs in the final session and lost the wicket of Mayank Agarwal (4).

Brief Scores:

India: 327 all out in 105.3 overs and 16/1 in 6 overs (K L Rahul batting 5; Marco Jansen 1/4).

South Africa 1st innings: 197 all out in 62.3 overs (Quinton de Kock 34, Temba Bavuma 52; Jasprit Bumrah 2/16, Mohammad Shami 5/44).

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

sports
Cricket
India
South Africa
Test cricket

What's Brewing

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

Run, rebuild, repeat as floods eat away indigenous land

Run, rebuild, repeat as floods eat away indigenous land

Healthcare, vaccine supply at cyber attack risk: Report

Healthcare, vaccine supply at cyber attack risk: Report

Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh

Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh

Major climate change pledges by India in 2021

Major climate change pledges by India in 2021

Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?

Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?

 