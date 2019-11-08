India beat Bangladesh by eight wickets to level series

India's stand-in captain Rohit Sharma raises his bat after scoring 50 runs during the second T20 cricket match against Bangladesh at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (PTI Photo)

India beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the second T20 International here on Thursday to level the three-match series.

Bangladesh made 153 for six after India opted to field. The hosts cantered to victory in 15.4 overs.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 153/6 in 20 overs (Naim 36; Chahal 2/28). India 154/2 in 15.4 overs (Rohit 85; Islam 2/29).

