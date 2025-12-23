Menu
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in second WT20I

Opting to bowl, India first restricted Sri Lanka to 128 for 9 and then overhauled the target, scoring 129 for 3 in 11.5 overs, riding on Shafali's brutal 69 not out off 34 balls.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 17:07 IST
Published 23 December 2025
