<p>Visakhapatnam: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=shafali%20verma">Shafali Verma</a> hit an unbeaten half-century as India produced a superb all-round effort to thrash Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second women's T20I and take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series here on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Opting to bowl, India first restricted<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=sri%20lanka"> Sri Lanka</a> to 128 for 9 and then overhauled the target, scoring 129 for 3 in 11.5 overs, riding on Shafali's brutal 69 not out off 34 balls.</p>.Jemimah stars in India's comprehensive eight-wicket win against Sri Lanka in first women's T20I.<p>Jemimah Rodrigues (26) also chipped in with useful contribution.</p>.<p>Earlier, Sri Lanka struggled to get any momentum in their innings with Harshitha Samarawickrama (33) and skipper Chamari Athapaththu (31) doing bulk of the scoring.</p>.<p>For India, Kranti Goud (1/21), Sneh Rana (1/11), Vaishnavi Sharma (2/31) and Shree Charani (2/23) picked up the wickets, while there were three run-outs in the Lankan innings.</p>.<p>Brief Score: Sri Lanka 128 for 9 in 20 overs (Harshitha Samarawickrama 33, Chamari Athapaththu 31; Vaishnavi Sharma 2/31, Shree Charani 2/23).</p>.<p>India 129 for 3 in 11.5 overs (Shafali Verma 69 not out; Kawya Kavindi 1/32).</p>