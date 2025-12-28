India defeat Sri Lanka by 30 runs to take 4-0 lead in women’s T20Is series

Chasing a mammoth 222, Sri Lanka came out firing with Hasini Perera (33 off 20 balls, 7 fours) and skipper Chamari Athapaththu (52 off 37 balls, 3 fours and 3 sixes) providing the early fireworks.