Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India defeat Sri Lanka by 30 runs to take 4-0 lead in women’s T20Is series

Chasing a mammoth 222, Sri Lanka came out firing with Hasini Perera (33 off 20 balls, 7 fours) and skipper Chamari Athapaththu (52 off 37 balls, 3 fours and 3 sixes) providing the early fireworks.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 17:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 December 2025, 17:40 IST
Sports NewsCricketSri LankaIndian Women's Cricket TeamT20Is

Follow us on :

Follow Us