India dismiss Australia for 480 on Day 2

After a barren morning session, Ashwin dismissed Green and Carey (0) in a space of four balls, before getting rid of Mitchell Starc (6)

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Mar 10 2023, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2023, 16:14 ist
Australia's Nathan Lyon in action. Credit: Reuters Photo

India dismissed Australia for 480 on the second day of the series-deciding fourth Test on Friday.

Ravichandran Ashwin (6/91) was the most successful bowler for India as he picked up five wickets on the second day, while Axar Patel managed to remove Usman Khawaja. Mohammed Shami (2/134) had taken two wickets on day one.

Earlier, resuming the day at 255 for 4, Khawaja and Cameron Green (114) kept batting with ease as they added another 123 runs to consolidate Australia's position.

After a barren morning session, Ashwin dismissed Green and Carey (0) in a space of four balls, before getting rid of Mitchell Starc (6).

Patel then trapped Khawaja, but Todd Murphy (41) and Nathan Lyon (34) added another 70 runs to frustrate India.

Ashwin returned to pick the remaining two wickets.

Brief Scores:

Australia first innings: 480 all out in 167.2 overs (Usman Khawaja 180, Cameron Green 114; R Ashwin 6/91).

