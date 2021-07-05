Capacity crowds will be at India-England Test venues

India, England Test series set to be played in front of capacity crowds

PTI
PTI, London,
  • Jul 05 2021, 23:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2021, 08:19 ist
Team India in England during the WTC final. Credit: AP Photo

The five-Test series between India and England is set to be played in front of packed crowds after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lifting of Covid-19-related restrictions on Monday.

India and New Zealand had played the World Test Championship final in front of a limited crowd at Southampton last month with the upper limited capped at 4,000.

The Indian players are currently on a break and will reassemble on July 14.

