Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Pune Test: India look to put Kiwis in a spin

On a pitch which is going to turn by the end of day one, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will feel entitled to wickets.
Roshan Thyagarajan
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 16:00 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 16:00 IST
Sports NewsCricket

Follow us on :

Follow Us