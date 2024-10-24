India opt to bat against New Zealand in first Women's ODI, Harmanpreet sits out due to niggle

<p>Ahmedabad: India won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand in the first women's ODI on Thursday.</p>.<p>India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was rested from the game due to a niggle. Smriti Mandhana will lead the team in her absence.</p>.<p>"Ms Harmanpreet Kaur has a niggle and has been rested for the 1st ODI. Smriti Mandhana will be leading the side in her absence," said the BCCI in a medical update.</p>.India face New Zealand to begin preparation for Women's ODI World Cup.<p><strong>The Teams:</strong></p><p><strong>India:</strong> Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Tejal Hasabnis, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Saima Thakor, Renuka Thakur Singh.</p>.<p><strong>New Zealand Women:</strong> Sophie Devine(c), Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (w), Lauren Down, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson. </p>