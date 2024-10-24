Home
India opt to bat against New Zealand in first Women's ODI, Harmanpreet sits out due to niggle

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was rested from the game due to a niggle. Smriti Mandhana will lead the team in her absence.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 09:59 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 09:59 IST
