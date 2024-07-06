India opt to bowl against Zimbabwe in 1st T20I

Harare: India captain Shubman Gill opted to bowl against Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the five-match series here on Saturday.

India handed debut caps to Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.

Abhishek (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Riyan (Rajasthan Royals) had a spectacular IPL, while wicketkeeper-batter Jurel has shone through since his splendid Test debut against England earlier this year.