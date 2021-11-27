India pick up four wickets, reduce NZ to 249/6 at tea

India pick up four wickets, reduce New Zealand to 249/6 at tea

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 27 2021, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2021, 14:33 ist
Axar Patel celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand batsman Tom Latham with teammates during third day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Green Park stadium in Kanpur. Credit: PTI Photo

India picked up four wickets in the second session of Day 3 at tea after reducing New Zealand to 249/6.

More to follow...

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India
New Zealand
Sports News
Cricket

What's Brewing

Climate change jargon: Communicating or obfuscating?

Climate change jargon: Communicating or obfuscating?

800-year old mummy found in Peru

800-year old mummy found in Peru

Omicron Covid variant a concern, but vaccines to work

Omicron Covid variant a concern, but vaccines to work

A new demographic reality for India

A new demographic reality for India

What we know about the new Covid variant in S Africa

What we know about the new Covid variant in S Africa

Abject poverty has some Hondurans living off rubbish

Abject poverty has some Hondurans living off rubbish

US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa

US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

 