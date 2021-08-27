India reach 34/1 at Lunch on Day 3, trail by 320 runs

India reached 34 for one in their second innings at lunch on the third day of the third Test against England here on Friday.

The hosts took a massive first-innings lead of 354 runs before being all out for 432 in their first essay at Headingley.

Opener Rohit Sharma was batting on 25 at the lunch break as the visitors trailed by 320 runs following the dismissal of KL Rahul (8) at the stroke of lunch.

England, who began the day at 423 for eight, could only bat for 3.2 overs in the morning session with Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah removing Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson respectively.

Mohammed Shami (4/95) was the most successful bowler for India with four wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja (2/88), Mohammed Siraj (2/86) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/59) were the other wicket-takers.

India were all out for 78 in their first innings on the opening day.

Brief Scores:

India 78 all out and 34 for 1 in 19 overs

England 1st innings: 432 all out in 132.2 overs (Joe Root 121, Mohammed Shami 4/95).