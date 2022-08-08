Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma named Captain, Bumrah ruled out

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma named Captain, Bumrah ruled out

Rahul, who did not feature in the T20 series against West Indies due to Covid-19, has recuperated from sports hernia surgery and is back as vice-captain

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 08 2022, 21:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 22:11 ist

Former skipper Virat Kohli and a fit-again vice-captain KL Rahul were back in the 15-member Indian squad for the Asia Cup while senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah missed out owing to back injury.

Rahul, who did not feature in the T20 series against West Indies due to Covid-19, has recuperated from sports hernia surgery and is back as vice-captain.

The notable names dropped from the main squad are batter Shreyas Iyer and left-arm spinner Axar Patel. Seamer Deepak Chahar, who has had a four month lay-off due to hamstring tear and back injury was also among reserves.

The other absentee from the squad is pacer Harshal Patel owing to rib injury.

"Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection owing to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru," the BCCI said on Twitter.

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BCCI
Rohit Sharma
Jasprit Bumrah
Cricket
Sports News
Asia Cup

What's Brewing

Top 10 cricketers with fastest 50 in women’s T20Is

Top 10 cricketers with fastest 50 in women’s T20Is

Never aspired to be President: Naidu at his farewell

Never aspired to be President: Naidu at his farewell

Assam families wait 30 yrs to build homes after erosion

Assam families wait 30 yrs to build homes after erosion

Stolen Goddess Parvati idol traced to US after 50 years

Stolen Goddess Parvati idol traced to US after 50 years

US accounts for over 15% of Taiwan's exports

US accounts for over 15% of Taiwan's exports

Volunteers make unique rakhis that will sprout to life!

Volunteers make unique rakhis that will sprout to life!

 