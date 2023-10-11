India vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 Live: Afghanistan elect to bat first

Navigating their way through some extreme pressure moments in their tournament opener, India will be eyeing a near perfect game against a sprightly Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup here on Wednesday.

As pointed out by skipper Rohit Sharma, India's biggest challenge over the course of the league stage will be to quickly adapt to the conditions in nine different venues.

After a slow and spinning track at Chepauk, a belter of a surface is expected at the Feroz Shah Kotla, where more than 700 runs were plundered in a high-scoring affair between South Africa and Sri Lanka last week.