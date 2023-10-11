Home
Homesportscricket

LIVE
India vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 Live: Afghanistan elect to bat first

Follow the live coverage of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup clash between India and Afghanistan, at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, with DH!
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 08:07 IST

08:0711 Oct 2023

Afghanistan win toss, elect to bat first

07:1811 Oct 2023

India aim for hiccup free outing against Afghanistan

Navigating their way through some extreme pressure moments in their tournament opener, India will be eyeing a near perfect game against a sprightly Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup here on Wednesday.

As pointed out by skipper Rohit Sharma, India's biggest challenge over the course of the league stage will be to quickly adapt to the conditions in nine different venues.

After a slow and spinning track at Chepauk, a belter of a surface is expected at the Feroz Shah Kotla, where more than 700 runs were plundered in a high-scoring affair between South Africa and Sri Lanka last week.

07:1811 Oct 2023

India back Iyer at four despite Chennai duck

Shreyas Iyer's number four slot is not under threat from in-form team mate KL Rahul, batting coach Vikram Rathour said on the eve of their World Cup match against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Iyer returned from a back injury recently to reclaim his number four position and scored a three-ball duck in Sunday's opener against Australia.

Chasing 200 for victory, India were in trouble after both openers -- Ishan Kishan and skipper Rohit Sharma -- had fallen before they could open their account.

(Published 11 October 2023, 07:56 IST)
