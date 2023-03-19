India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Steve Smith wins toss, opts to bowl first

Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bowl in the 2nd ODI match between India and Australia on Sunday.
India are looking to seal the ODI series against Australia with a win at the YS Raja Reddy Cricket Stadium. Rohit Sharma is back into the team, replacing Ishan Kishan.
Shardul Thakur has been replaced by Axar Patel in the lineup.
On the Australian front, Nathan Ellis has replaced Glenn Maxwell while Alex Carey is back in the team, replacing Josh Inglis.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Google Doodle celebrates Mario Molina's 80th birthday
A world within lines
Savouring the six tastes of Ugadi
A cool hangout for ladies!
The thrill of scaling Kodachadri hill
DH Toon | Not Bapu's turn to apologise yet
Bagan shoot down BFC hopes
New varieties bring 'berry' good news to grape farmers
Remote exoplanets could have life in 'terminator zones'
What happens when an AI chatbot stops loving you back?