India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Steve Smith wins toss, opts to bowl first

Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bowl in the 2nd ODI match between India and Australia on Sunday.

India are looking to seal the ODI series against Australia with a win at the YS Raja Reddy Cricket Stadium. Rohit Sharma is back into the team, replacing Ishan Kishan.

Shardul Thakur has been replaced by Axar Patel in the lineup.

On the Australian front, Nathan Ellis has replaced Glenn Maxwell while Alex Carey is back in the team, replacing Josh Inglis.

More to follow...