India vs Australia: Prithvi Shaw bowled on second ball

India vs Australia: Prithvi Shaw inside edges on to his stumps off second ball of match

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 17 2020, 10:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2020, 11:06 ist
Australian players celebrate the dismissal of Prithvi Shaw on the first day of the Test in Adelaide. Credit: AFP Photo

India suffered a big early blow with the loss of Prithvi Shaw on the second ball of the first Test against Australia, a day-night encounter at the Adelaide Oval. 
 
Mitchell Starc's ball caught Shaw's inside edge off an inswinger and rattled the stumps. Mayank Agarwal was his opening partner at the other end. 

Cheteshwar Pujara and Agarwal then refocused and occupied the crease for the next 17 overs guarding their wickets against fact, accurate bowling from Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. India managed to crawl to 32 runs for the loss of one wicket.

Earlier, Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat. In a neat bit of trivia, India have never lost a Test match when captain Kohli has won the toss. Australia, on the other hand, have never lost a pink-ball Test.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Australia
Prithvi Shaw 
India

What's Brewing

Covid-19: You may soon know how effective your mask is

Covid-19: You may soon know how effective your mask is

Bubble 'prisons' to BLM, cricket confronted reality

Bubble 'prisons' to BLM, cricket confronted reality

Turkey run, anyone? Unheralded sport stories of 2020

Turkey run, anyone? Unheralded sport stories of 2020

K'taka school teachers show how they survived pandemic

K'taka school teachers show how they survived pandemic

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Memoirs and more

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Memoirs and more

Sticky and lethal: Magnetic bombs terrorize Kabul

Sticky and lethal: Magnetic bombs terrorize Kabul

Alibaba develops tech for customers to detect Uighurs

Alibaba develops tech for customers to detect Uighurs

How to send a recap of 2020 to friends and family

How to send a recap of 2020 to friends and family

 