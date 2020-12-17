India vs Australia: Prithvi Shaw inside edges on to his stumps off second ball of match

India suffered a big early blow with the loss of Prithvi Shaw on the second ball of the first Test against Australia, a day-night encounter at the Adelaide Oval.



Mitchell Starc's ball caught Shaw's inside edge off an inswinger and rattled the stumps. Mayank Agarwal was his opening partner at the other end.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Agarwal then refocused and occupied the crease for the next 17 overs guarding their wickets against fact, accurate bowling from Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. India managed to crawl to 32 runs for the loss of one wicket.

Earlier, Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat. In a neat bit of trivia, India have never lost a Test match when captain Kohli has won the toss. Australia, on the other hand, have never lost a pink-ball Test.