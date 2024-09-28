India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Rain washes out day 2 in Kanpur

Kanpur: The second day's play was called off in India's weather-plagued second test against Bangladesh without a ball being bowled, following intermittent rain in Kanpur on Saturday.

Rain and a wet outfield had allowed only 35 overs of play on Friday and the start of the second day's play was also delayed by inclement weather.

The on-again, off-again rainfall kept the covers on and the umpires decided to call off play with Bangladesh, bidding for a series-levelling victory, stuck on 107-3 in their first innings.