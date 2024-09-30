India vs Bangladesh | Visitors restricted to 233 in 1st innings

<p>Kanpur: India bowled out Bangladesh for 233 in their first innings on the fourth day of the second Test here on Monday.</p><p>Mominul Haque remained unbeaten on 107 with Bangladesh scoring their runs in 74.2 overs.</p>.Mominul's century guides Bangladesh to 205/6 at lunch on day four.<p>Resuming at 205 for six, Bangladesh added just 28 runs for the loss of four wickets in the post-lunch session.</p>.Jadeja seventh Indian to take 300 Test wickets.<p>For India, Jasprit Bumrah (3/50) picked up three wickets, while Akash Deep (2/43), Ravichandran Ashwin (2/45) and Mohammed Siraj (2/57) shared six wickets between them. Ravindra Jadeja completed 300 Test wickets.</p><p><strong>Brief Scores:</strong></p><p>Bangladesh 1st Innings: 233 all out in 74.2 overs (Mominul Haque 107 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 3/50, Akash Deep 2/43, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/45, Mohammed Siraj 2/57).</p>