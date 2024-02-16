JOIN US
India vs England 3rd Test: India all out for 445 in first innings

Centuries from captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja propel team India to 445 in the first innings of the 3rd test of England's tour of India. Debutants Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel also performed well, scoring 62 and 46 respectively.
Rajkot: India were all out for 445 in their first innings on the second day of the third Test against England here on Friday.

Rohit Sharma (131) and Ravindra Jadeja (112) struck fine hundreds while debutant Sarfaraz Khan made a promising start to his Test career with an impressive 62 off 66 balls.

In his first international outing, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel too batted very well for a neat 46 off 104 balls and the seasoned Ravichandran Ashwin chipped in with 37 while sharing a 77-run partnership for the eighth wicket.

India resumed the second day on their overnight score of 326/5 with Jadeja and night-watchman Kuldeep Yadav (1) at the crease.

Both Jadeja and Kuldeep, however, got out at the start of second day as India slipped to 331/7.

Ashwin and Jurel then steadied the innings.

For England, returning pacer Mark Wood finished with figures of 4/114 in 27.5 overs.

Brief scores: India 1st innings: 445 all out in 130.5 overs (Rohit Sharma 131, Ravindra Jadeja 112 Sarfaraj Khan 62; Mark Wood 4/114).

(Published 16 February 2024, 09:52 IST)
