India vs England: Hosts need to rework strategy and mindset in the second Test

But comparisons must end there. On a Chidambaram Stadium pitch that deteriorated incredibly fast, India had the first-mover’s advantage, piling a 329, which formed the core of the hosts’ big win.

Moreover, India had Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant in the middle-order, all who could tackle spin effectively.

None of these three will be in action in Visakhapatnam for different reasons, while Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, particularly the former, have not inspired much confidence against spinners either.

The word from the coastal Andhra Pradesh town is that the pitch for the second Test might not be entirely different in nature from one used at the RGI Stadium here, and that put the onus squarely on the Indian batters to buckle their swash.

The top brass is not exactly keen on an under-prepared pitch, the one we saw in Ahmedabad during the previous series when Axar Patel scythed through the visitors with an 11-wicket haul. The powers that be have understood the fragility of these set of Indians against spin, and a deck like that might backfire badly on them.

So, it is imperative for the Indian batters to find their range against England spinners, who might also bring in off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who had reconnected with the rest of the team on Sunday after the visa mess.

“I don’t know what kind of pitch will be there (for the second Test). Whatever it is, they need to regroup quickly as England has smelled the blood. This England side is different from what we saw last time," a former India batter told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"Under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, England have redefined the approach to Test cricket and they are a bold outfit mentally too, unafraid to take risks. It may bring in some bad results but it also gives them a higher chance of winning.

“So, India cannot afford to take a step back in Vizag and allow them to build a 2-0 lead, from which it will be difficult to come back.”