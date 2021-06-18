Ind vs NZ WTC Final: Toss delayed due to rain

India vs New Zealand World Test Championship Final: Toss delayed due to rain

The match was scheduled to start at 3 pm (IST)

PTI
PTI, Southampton,
  • Jun 18 2021, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2021, 14:50 ist
Rain covers remain on the pitch on the first day of the ICC World Test Championship Final between New Zealand and India at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Credit: AFP Photo

There will be no play in the first session of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand here on Friday owing to incessant rain.

"Unfortunately there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final," the BCCI posted on Twitter. 

The match was scheduled to start at 3 pm (IST) but the weather ensured that the pitch at the Ageas Bowl was covered and the toss was delayed.

The ICC has kept a reserve day to make up for time lost because of inclement weather.

Rain has been forecast in Southampton for the most part of the inaugural title clash in the longest format

World Test Championship
India vs New Zealand

